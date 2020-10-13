Man killed in crash along Cannons Campground Rd. in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A man has died and three people are in the hospital after a two-vehicle head-on crash Monday afternoon in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened near the intersection of Cannons Campground Road and Police Club Road shortly after 4:30pm.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of a Toyota crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a pickup truck head-on.

The coroner said the driver of the Toyota, 25-year-old Nicholas Earl Weathers of Spartanburg, died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck and two passengers in the truck were taken to Spartanburg Medical Center with injuries. Their conditions are not known at this time.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.