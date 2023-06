SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was killed in a crash on Saturday evening.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office responded to Blalock Road in Boiling Springs.

The coroner’s office said 53-year-old Robert Nash, of Boiling Springs, was pronounced dead around 7:45 p.m.

A forensic exam is scheduled for Monday.

This crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.