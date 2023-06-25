SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was killed in a crash on Sunday morning.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened around 6 a.m. near the 300 block of Union Highway in Enoree.

The coroner’s office identified the man, who was pronounced dead on the scene, as Willie Albert Booker, 44, of Enoree.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers said that a 1992 oldsmobile cutlass was driving north along SC-49. The driver went off of the roadway to the right, overcorrected, and then went off the roadway to the left. The vehicle overturned several times and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional updates.