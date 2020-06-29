Man killed in fall while cutting tree in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A man was killed after he fell while cutting a tree in Greenville County, Saturday morning.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, 33-year-old Danis Anael Rodriguez was cutting a tree for a homeowner on Fallout Shelter Road in Travelers Rest around 11:30am Saturday.

The coroner’s office said Rodriguez was moving from a limb to the trunk of the tree when he fell around 60 feet.

His death has been ruled accidental, the coroner said.

The case is being investigated by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office and the Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office.