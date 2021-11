PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A person was killed in a mini bike crash Thursday afternoon.

According to the Pickens County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened at 4:56 p.m. in the 1200 block of Midway Road.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as Jodah Mullinax, 40, of Pickens.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story when more information becomes available.