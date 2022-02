OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WPSA) – A man was killed Monday evening in a motorcycle crash in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened at 8:29 p.m. on Brown Farm Road near Seneca.

The driver of the motorcycle, 37, of Seneca, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The coroner’s office said no other vehicles appeared to be involved in the crash.

Details are limited. We will update this story as more information becomes available.