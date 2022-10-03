OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was killed Sunday evening after his 18-wheeler overturned in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened at 6:15 p.m. on Long Creek Highway (U.S. 76) near Spy Rock Road west of Westminster.

The coroner’s office said he was driving a fuel truck from Belton, SC to Franklin, NC when it overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

This crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.