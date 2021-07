SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, a man was killed during a shooting Sunday morning.

The coroner’s office and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office responded during the early morning hour to the 100 block of Ebel Court.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as Corey Satrell Jackson, 39, of Spartanburg.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The shooting is under investigation by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.