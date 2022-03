SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Boiling Springs Thursday.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened near the intersection of Parris Bridge Road and Shoally Creek Road.

The coroner’s office has identified the victim as Austin Bryant Thomas, 20, of Boiling Springs. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:40 p.m.