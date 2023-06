GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was killed in a crash Friday evening.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, officials responded to the 1500 block of Highway 101 around 7:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, the coroner identified the man as 25-year-old Jonathan Roger Cash, of Greer.

A forensic exam is scheduled for Saturday,

