GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after a deadly shooting in Greenville County Sunday afternoon.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence on Alco Street around 1:40 p.m. in reference to a 911 call stating someone was attempting to break into their home.

Upon arrival, deputies located a man with at least one gunshot wound inside. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said a suspect, believed to be related to the victim, was taken into custody.

