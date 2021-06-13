Man killed, one injured during shooting in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said a man was killed and a person was injured during a shooting Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a call around 1:48 a.m. for a shooting that happened in the 200 block of Riverside Drive, below the Captain Jeff Bowen Bridge.

Officers said the victim Brian Keith Wilson, Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second person was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, according to officers.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.

