CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was killed Wednesday morning after being pinned between two vehicles at a truck stop in Cherokee County.

According to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office, the incident happened at 11:10 a.m. in the parking lots of Love’s Travel Center located off Exit 104.

The coroner’s office said John Victor Vanslytman, 29, was standing on a six-foot ladder while working under the hood of his pick-up truck while in the parking lot.

A tractor-trailer entered the parking lot and hit Vanslytman while attempting to make a turn.

Vanslytman was pinned between his truck and the tractor-trailer. EMS and fire personnel attempted to resuscitate him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be performed.