Man pleads guilty to 2017 murder of Greenville High School student

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A shock and first for the senior solicitor prosecuting the murder trial for Daniel De Jesus Rangel Sherrer. After three days of a jury trial, he pleaded guilty to murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Senior Solicitor Doug Richardson said there is no reason Greenville High School student, Diana Martinez-Gonzalez is no longer alive. Her grief-stricken family, now receiving some closure.

The man who murdered their daughter will be behind bars for the next 60 years. That’s Daniel De Jesus Rangel Sherrer.

“I wasn’t in my right mind when all this happened. To the family, I am really sorry for everything that had happened,” said Defendant, Daniel De Jesus Rangel Sherrer.

He apologized to the victims’ families in court Thursday morning but those words, not changing what Greenville County deputies said unfolded near Saluda Dam Road on October 4 of 2017.

A witness said she and her friend, Diana Martinez-Gonzalez skipped school that day and asked the defendant for a ride, to get breakfast. Instead, he brought them to the RV in which he was living.

From then on, this witness said he was acting violent and kept asking the girls if they knew a man named ‘Rueben.’ The witness said Sherrer suggested they all go hunting in the woods behind his home.

It was a short time later when deputies said, Sherrer shot and killed Martinez-Gonzalez.

The witness was able to escape and call 911.

Instead of pleading guilty to the crimes right away, the solicitor said Sherrer put this witness and the Martinez-Gonzalez family through three days of emotional testimony.

“They’ve had to have this on their shoulders for four years and then go to trial, only to have him plead guilty at the end so I find that very unfortunate,” said Greenville County Senior Solicitor, Doug Richardson.

Sherrer’s attorney said their defendant didn’t remember anything about that day, pointing the finger at addiction.

“On the day this particular incident happened on October 4th, he had been on a four day meth rage,” said Defense Attorney, Thomas Quinn.

“I think he saw what was presented and felt he wanted to take responsibility for what happened,” Attorney, Alexander Gorski told 7 News.

The trial is over but for the witness and Martinez-Gonzalez family, the pain doesn’t end.

“It’s not easy to get up every morning and not see Diana or hear her voice,” said a statement from the Martinez-Gonzalez family read in court Thursday morning.