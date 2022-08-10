ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Jamaal Harvey pleaded guilty Wednesday to kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman in Anderson County in March 2021.

Harvey pleaded guilty to kidnapping, first degree criminal sexual conduct, and assault and battery, high and aggravated.

The Tenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Harvey was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the crimes, with credit for 519 days already spent in jail.

The assault happened on March 8, 2021 in the parking lot of the Ingles on Highway 81 North.

The victim reported Harvey choked them unconscious and drove them to a new location to sexually assault them. The victim then reported Harvey brought them back to the parking lot over an hour later, where deputies later stated the victim needed hospitalization due to injuries from the assault.

The solicitor said Harvey will be nearly 70 by the end of his 25-year-long sentence.

“This is a heinous crime, and a tremendously frightening ordeal for the victim, who is a true survivor,” said Solicitor David Wagner. “We wish her well on her continued journey of healing from this traumatic experience.”

Harvey will not be eligible for parole.