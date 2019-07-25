Man pleads guilty to felony DUI, receives 13 year sentence

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to 13 years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to multiple charges related to a drug-related wreck that critically injured a Spartanburg man.

The crash happened just before noon on December 30, 2018, at the intersection of North Pine Street and McCravy Drive, according to the Spartanburg County Solicitor Office’s press release.

According to the release, Gary W. Gahagan, 56, of Wellford, was driving a Honda Accord when crossed the median and crashed into a Ford F150 truck. As a result, the driver of the Ford sustained life-changing injuries to his leg and foot.

Gary W. Gahagan, 56, of Wellford, pleaded guilty to felony driving under the influence with great bodily injury and possession of methamphetamine.

Spartanburg Police found a glass pipe in Gahagan’s car along with two bags that contained less than a gram of methamphetamine.

Medical records showed that Gahagan had amphetamines, opiates, and oxycodone in his system when the wreck happened, according to the news release.

The 68-year-old crash victim had injuries to his leg and foot, requiring multiple surgeries and had 3 metal rods placed in his leg.

The solicitor’s office said Gahagan had prior convictions for driving under the influence, criminal sexual conduct with a minor, obtaining controlled substances by fraud, and possession of methamphetamine.