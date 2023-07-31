ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection to a shooting that happened in 2020 in Asheville.

7NEWS previously reported the shooting occurred on Pinners Cove Road in south Asheville in March of 2020.

Corey Lee Gentry, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of a gunshot wound to the head. Officials believe the altercation began after a dispute regarding a drug transaction.

Officers with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Abdul-Umar Rasheed Taylor days after the shooting during a traffic stop after searching for the suspected vehicle.

According to the Buncombe County District Attorney, on July 31, Taylor pleaded guilty to the charges and was ordered to serve 94-125 months in prison.