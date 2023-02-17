HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man claiming to be a law enforcement officer.

Wednesday morning the man pulled a vehicle over at exit 27 on I-40.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man is driving an older model silver Dodge Charger with a rotating single blue light.

The man is described as a white male in his 30’s approximately 5’11” to 6’ tall with a heavier frame and brown beard.

The man was wearing a cowboy hat, a navy blue short-sleeve shirt over a black long-sleeve shirt with what appeared to be a plastic badge, according to the sheriff’s office.

This vehicle was also seen in the Buncombe County area around exit 37.

If you have any information about this vehicle or person, please contact Lt. Matt Shell at 828-356-2939.

If you are concerned about someone pulling you over, activate your four-way flashers and continue at a slow rate of speed until you reach a well-lit public area.

If you feel like the person pulling you over is not a legitimate law enforcement officer, call 911.