ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was pulled from a burning home by firefighters early Tuesday morning in Anderson.

The fire broke out at a home on Tribble Street just before 4:30 a.m.

According to the Anderson Fire Department, firefighters arrived at the home within minutes to find the home engulfed in flames.

(From: Anderson Fire Department)

The fire department said everyone inside, including two children, had made it out of the house but that family members told them that a man had gone back inside and had not returned.

Firefighters were able to find the man and pulled him from the home.

The man was taken to AnMed Medical Center and later flown to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, Georgia.

The Anderson Fire Department said firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in around 10 minutes.

The fire is being investigated by the Anderson Fire Department, Anderson Police Department, and the South Carolina State Fire Marshal’s Office.