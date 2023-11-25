RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after a man reported missing in Rutherford County was found deceased Saturday evening.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office has located the body of Billy Joe Blanton Jr. (BJ) in a wooded area in Cliffside.

Blanton was last seen on November 11th in the Henrietta area of Rutherford County.

Deputies said the investigation is still ongoing at this time and a more thorough update will be released later.

7NEWS will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.