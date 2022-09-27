ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was robbed at gunpoint late Saturday night in the River Arts District of Asheville.

Police said the armed robbery happened around 11:30 p.m. at a parking lot in the 100 block of Bartlett Street.

The victim told Asheville Police that a man approached him, pulled out a gun, and demanded his wallet and phone.

Investigators said the victim told them that the robber told him to leave and he ran away.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or text TIP2APD to 847411.