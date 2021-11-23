Man robbed at gunpoint outside Asheville business

(From: Asheville Police Department)

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Police are looking for a man who robbed another man at gunpoint Tuesday morning in Asheville.

The robbery happened in front of a business on Johnston Boulevard around 6:45 a.m.

Police said the suspect pulled out a gun, took the victim’s wallet, then ran away.

Investigators said the suspect is believed to be around 45-years-old and was wearing black clothing with a large black pistol.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or text TIP2APD to 847411.

