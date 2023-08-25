Deputies are looking for this suspect in connection to the robbery (Source: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Investigators are asking for help identifying a suspect in a robbery that happened on Tuesday in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery took place outside of an apartment complex located in the 1000 block of Walden Creek Road in Greenville.

The car deputies believe the suspect drove to Bank of America (Source: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies are looking for this suspect in connection to the robbery (Source: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said the suspect robbed a woman at gunpoint at 6 a.m.

The suspect approached the victim while she was walking her dog, held her at gunpoint, and forced her into her apartment. The suspect then kept her inside and forced her to produce her bank card’s PIN.

The suspect later drove to the Bank of America at the intersection of Woodruff and Butler Road, where he withdrew an undisclosed amount of cash.

Investigators asked that anyone with information on this case call (864) 23-CRIME and reference case # 23-118836.