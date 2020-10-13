Man sentenced after attempted abduction of child in Greenwood Walmart restroom, solicitor says

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – A man who attempted to abduct and assault a young boy in a Walmart bathroom has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, according to the Eighth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

According to Solicitor David Stumbo, 52-year-old Donald Allen Morrison pleaded guilty to one count of third degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Morrison, a registered sex offender, was sentenced to the maximum sentence allowed under state law for that crime: 15 years.

The solicitor’s office said the attempted abduction was reported at the Walmart store on Bypass 25 NE in June of 2019.

A boy, under the age of 10, told officers he encountered a man in the restroom who tried to bribe him to touch the man inappropriately as well as allow the man to touch him inappropriately, the solicitor’s office said.

The solicitor said that when the boy refused, the man grabbed him with both arms and refused to let him leave the restroom. The boy then threatened to tell his mother prompting the man to let him go, according to the solicitor’s office.

Officers were later able to find the man, based on his and his vehicle’s description, driving near a different Walmart on Bypass 72 NW.

The solicitor’s office said investigators found a carpet and other items in the trunk of Morrison’s vehicle that “appeared to have been placed there in preparation for a person to ride in the trunk.”

“A predatory pedophile like Donald Morrison belongs behind the prison walls so he will not be a threat to our children,” said Solicitor Stumbo.