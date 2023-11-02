BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been sentenced to prison for sexually abusing a teenager in Buncombe County.

According to the District Attorney for Buncombe County, David Raymond Richards, 47 of Fletcher, was convicted of a felony sexual offense of taking indecent liberties with a minor.

On March 2, 2021, a 13-year-old victim reported to her family therapist that Richards had touched her inappropriately.

Following further investigation, the district attorney’s office said Richards applied a topical prescription steroid cream to her skin as a pretext to grope her breasts and buttocks.

As a result, DSS substantiated the victim’s sexual abuse allegations. Richards fled from North Carolina to New York and was later extradited back to NC for prosecution.

Richards was sentenced to 16-29 months in prison. He was also ordered to register as a sexual offender.