FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty to shooting a Forest City police officer and firing at two others in August 2021.

The Forest City Police Department said Akeil Kelis Omar Franklin pleaded guilty Thursday to thee counts of attempted murder, first degree burglary, and assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon.

The shooting happened the morning of August 9, 2021 in the area of Hill Street in Forest City.

Sr. Officer Jamie Hill (From: Forest City Police)

Police were called to a report of a suspicious person who was reportedly armed.

Officers found Franklin, who was wanted for probation violations, in the woods nearby, according to police.

When officers attempted to speak to him, police said Franklin pulled out a gun and fired at officers.

Senior Officer Jamie Hill was hit by the gunfire and later airlifted to Spartanburg Medical Center for his injuries.

Franklin was taken into custody later that afternoon.

Police said Franklin was sentenced to between 25 and 32 years in prison as part of a plea agreement.