SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to 16 years in prison Friday for a deadly DUI crash that happened on Thanksgiving.

According to the Seventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Jamells Floyd, 45, pleaded guilty on Friday to felony DUI with death and another charge of Felony DUI with great bodily injury.

Floyd was driving a 2004 GMC truck traveling south on Parris Bridge Road when he passed a sedan and traveled left of center and hit a Honda sedan head-on. He then traveled right of center and hit the first sedan.

The driver of the Honda sedan, Ericka Solesbee, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was taken to the hospital.

Floyd was taken to the hospital where officials learned he was under the influence.

The solicitor’s office said Floyd’s blood alcohol was .162. His blood was tested by SLED, which showed a blood alcohol of .114 with 7.7 ng/ml of THC in his system.

Floyd was sentenced to 25 years suspended to 16 years in prison followed by five years of home detention and a $10,1000 fine.