SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSAP) – A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday for shooting and killing his wife in Spartanburg County.

According to the Seventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Danny Ray Faulkner pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

We previously reported that Faulkner was charged in the death of his wife, Angela Walker Faulkner, on November 25, 2019.

Deputies said Danny Faulkner reported his wife was accidentally shot during an argument on Hobbysville Road.

However, when they got to the scene, Danny Faulkner told them he had put a gun to his own head. He then told them his wife, Angela, turned the gun on herself and pulled the trigger while the gun was still in his hands.

Investigators said the evidence at the scene didn’t match that story and Danny Faulkner was arrested for murder.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison prison with credit given for the 1487 days served in jail or on home detention so far.