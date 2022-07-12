SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he admitted to shooting a man in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office, Benjamin Anthony Doyle, 55, pleaded guilty Tuesday to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The Spartanburg Police Department said officers were called to Prince Hall Apartments on February 16, 2020, for a shooting.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found a 33-year-old man lying on the ground between two buildings with a neck wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Witness statements helped police identify Doyle as the suspect. Doyle was taken into custody a short time after the shooting.

Doyle admitted to the shooting in a police interview that occurred after his arrest, the solicitor’s office said. Doyle told police he and the victim had a series of arguments in the days leading up to the shooting.

The judge sentenced Doyle to 15 years in prison and five years of probation.

He will have to serve 85 percent of the prison sentence before he is eligible for release.