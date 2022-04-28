GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man will spend 18 years in prison for assaulting a Greenville police officer.

According to the Thirteenth Judicial Court, Samir Kevin Shank, 57, was convicted by a grand jury on Monday of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, failure to stop for a blue light and use of a vehicle without permission.

During the trial, evidence showed that Shank was driving a vehicle on August 25, 2020, that has previously been reported stolen.

A Greenville Police Department officer attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle but Shank kept driving until he reached a dead-end street.

Once Shank stopped, the officer got out of his patrol car and called for Shank to get out of the vehicle.

The solicitor’s office said Shank then placed the vehicle in reverse and drove toward the officer, knocking him to the ground and damaging the patrol car.

Shank continued to drive away from the scene at a high rate of speed before crashing the vehicle on Laurens Road near Cleveland Park, where he was arrested.

The judge sentenced Shank to 18 years in prison for these crimes.