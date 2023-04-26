CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Seventh Circuit Solicitor has announced that a man has been sentenced to eighteen years in prison for trafficking methenamine in Cherokee County.

Chad Everett Mathis, 33, of Gaffney, pleaded guilty on Wednesday in Cherokee County to trafficking in methamphetamine, between 28-100 grams.

According to the solicitor’s office, a confidential informant working with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was wearing a video-recording device and met with Mathis to buy methamphetamine on January 7, 2021.

Footage from the informant’s video-recording device shows Mathis using a spoon to shovel large amounts of drugs onto a digital scale.

Mathis then gave the drugs to the confidential informant in exchange for payment. The informant was given $1,000 in cash provided by narcotics officers. The serial number of every bill provided to the confidential informant was recorded by officers before being given to the confidential informant.

Mathis was arrested on the same day and the money was found in his pocket that matched the serial numbers of the bills used in the drug transaction.

Mathis was sentenced to 18 years in prison and will have to pay a $50,000 fine. Circuit Court Judge R. Keith Kelly issued the sentence.