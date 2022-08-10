SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for the violent assaults on two people.

According to the Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office, Aaron Seagraves, 30, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and resisting arrest.

The assaults happened around 3:30 a.m. on March 25, 2020, at a home on Henry Cash Drive near Chesnee, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the victims told sheriff’s deputies that Seagraves hit her repeatedly with a baseball bat. She was bleeding profusely from a large knot on her head when interviewed by deputies.

The second victim was stabbed repeatedly with a knife, according to the solicitor’s office.

Sheriff’s deputies used witness accounts to identify Seagraves and a juvenile as the suspects.

Seagraves and his juvenile accomplice ran from the crime scene, the solicitor’s office said.

Deputies found Seagraves the next day near the intersection of Highway 221 and Cudd Street hiding in a briar patch armed with a knife.

Along with his sentenced, Seagraves was sentenced to five years of probation.