SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was sentenced Wednesday to 18 years in prison for a March crime spree in Spartanburg County.

66-year-old Samuel Olen McClain pleaded guilty to bank robbery, petty larceny, and attempted armed robbery.

McClain was arrested following a crime spree on March 30, 2022 in northern Spartanburg County.

McClain first robbed a Truist bank on Asheville Highway in Inman.

Samuel Olen McClain (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)

The 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said he passed a note to the clerk which said “Give me all your money, be quiet, don’t get hurt.”

Employees at the bank were able to give detailed descriptions of his appearance and vehicle, according to the solicitor’s office.

An hour later, McClain stole gas from a gas station in Campobello.

An employee at the gas station identified McClain as a nearby resident who visited the store regularly, the solicitor’s office said.

Later, McClain attempted to rob the Redi-Mart convenience store on Highway 357 using the same note used during the bank robbery.

The solicitor’s office said McClain had prior convictions for armed robbery, grand larceny, forgery, house breaking, carjacking, criminal domestic violence, and escape.

McClain will have to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for release.