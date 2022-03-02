GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he robbed and attempted to sexually assault a woman on the Swamp Rabbit Trail in Greenville in 2019.

31-year-old Ronald Dean McKinney, III pleaded guilty to Assault with Intent to Commit Criminal Sexual Conduct and Armed Robbery.

According to the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, McKinney approached the victim on the trail near the Cleveland Street YMCA the afternoon of November 25, 2019 and assaulted her.

The solicitor said that when the victim began fighting back, McKinney pulled out a gun and told her to be quiet.

A witness then called 911 and began screaming for help.

McKinney then grabbed the victim’s phone and wallet before running away, the solicitor said.

The gun used in the crime was found at McKinney’s home by Greenville Police, according to the solicitor. The victim’s DNA was found on the gun.

A judge sentenced McKinney Tuesday to 20 years in prison.