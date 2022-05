ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to prison for child sex crimes Thursday in Anderson County.

According to the Tenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, James Douglas Brabham, 66, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Brabham admitted to performing oral sex on and digitally penetrating the 9 and 10-year-old victims in the case on several occasions.

Judge Lawton McIntosh accepted Brabham’s plea and sentenced him to 20 years in sentence.