Man sentenced to 20 years for drug trafficking in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit said a man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for drug trafficking Thursday.

Donnie Glenn, 62, of Greenville, pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine and trafficking

heroin.

Glenn was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to DEU.

Investigators said a search warrant was served on Glenn’s residence by DUE in July 2020.

During the search, investigators found one pound of methamphetamine and five ounces of heroin.

DEU investigators said while Glenn was out on bond, they learned he was trafficking drugs again.

A second search warrant was served on Glenn’s residence and investigators uncovered a large amount of narcotics.

According to investigators, they seized 10 ounces of crack cocaine, three ounces of heroin, one ounce of cocaine and one and a half ounces of fentanyl.

According to Bart McEntire, Commander of the DEU, “it was learned that Glenn made the decision that he knew he would soon be going to prison and he would sell as much narcotics as he could prior to his sentence.