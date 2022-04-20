LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A Laurens man was sentenced Wednesday morning to 20 years in prison for a fatal DUI crash that killed an Upstate firefighter.

According to the Eighth Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Robert Curry Richardson, 57, of Laurens, pleaded guilty to felony DUI resulting in death and hit and run resulting in death.

We previously reported on June 25, 2021, that a 2004 Harley Davidson Motorcycle driven by Hunter Sipes, 20, was traveling west on US Highway 76 when a 2014 Kia Sedan driven by Richardson pulled out from a private drive.

Sipes’ motorcycle struck the driver’s side of Richardson’s vehicle. Sipes was taken to the hospital where he died.

Richardson drove away from the scene and was later found in a business where he failed a sobriety test, according to the solicitor’s office.

Richardson’s blood-alcohol content was 0.203, which is two times more than the legal limit.

According to an eyewitness, Richardson got out of his vehicle and look at Sipes, who was lying on the ground. Richardson then got back into his car and drove away from the scene.

“The fact that this defendant saw Hunter’s wounded body lying in the roadway then got back in his car and fled the scene that he caused, concerned only with his own well-being, shows this man’s lack of remorse for his actions,” Solicitor Stumbo said following the sentencing. “Hopefully this conviction and sentence will allow Hunter’s loved ones to move forward from this horrific loss of such an honorable young man and public servant.”

During the investigation, law enforcement officers noted that Richardson’s sole concern was for the damage to his vehicle and potentially losing his job.

A judge sentenced Richardson to 20 years on both charges.