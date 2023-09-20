ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was found guilty on Wednesday on multiple charges he raped and inappropriately touched two children.

Christopher Vance Sheridan, 44, of Candler, was found guilty of four counts of statutory rape of a child by an adult, three counts of statutory sex offenses with a child by an adult and other charges after a week-long jury trial.

At his sentencing, Sheridan was given a prison sentence of 300-420 months, or between 25 and 35 years. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

Sheridan’s offenses were first reported to the Buncombe County Department of Social Services after one of his victims told their mother he had touched them inappropriately and raped them in 2018.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office investigated the claims but the case was closed without charges when the victim recanted the allegations following threats made by Sheridan. In 2021, the victim again disclosed to their mother and DSS that Sheridan was raping and touching them inappropriately after they spoke with a friend who had also been victimized by Sheridan.