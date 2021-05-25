Man sentenced to 27 years for deadly Spartanburg club shooting

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man was sentenced to 27 years in person for a night club shooting that left one man dead and hurt two others.

24-year-old Daniel Means pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and assault and battery charges.

Means shot three people at Gravy’s Grill on Kensington Drive in Spartanburg on November 10, 2018.

25-year-old Damien Michael Young died from his wounds while two bystanders were taken to Spartanburg Medical Center for their injuries.

Investigators used security footage and witness statements to identify Means as the shooter.

The solicitor’s office said Means and Young knew each other before the shooting and that it was not a random act of violence.

Means will have to serve 85 percent of his prison sentence before he is eligible for release.