Man sentenced to 30 years for 2018 deadly shooting in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A Landrum man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the 2018 shooting death of a man at a Spartanburg County home.

26-year-old Patrick Coggins pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the January 12, 2018 shooting which killed 38-year-old Terry Steven Whiteside, Jr.

The shooting happened at a home on California Avenue. A witness told deputies that Coggins was armed with a shotgun and accused Whiteside of taking money that had been left in the home.

Investigators said there was a struggle over the weapon and Whiteside was shot.

Coggins was arrested a short time later when his vehicle was spotted in the parking lot of a grocery store in Polk County.

According to the solicitor’s office, Coggins admitted to shooting Whiteside but his story did not match the information given by the witness. When he was confronted about the inconsistencies, the solicitor’s office said Coggins stopped the interview and asked investigators to pray with him.

Coggins has previously been convicted of third degree assault and battery, petty larceny, and driving under the influence, the solicitor’s office said.