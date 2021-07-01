Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting child in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Solicitor said a man received a 30-year prison sentence on Thursday for sexually assaulting a child at a Cherokee County home.

Christopher Blake Hallbrook, 28, of Clover was found guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor at the conclusion of a three-day jury trial.

According to investigators, Hallbrook sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl on multiple occasions between Jan. 1, 2016 and Aug. 20, 2018. Deputies said a family member of the victim reported the crime to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 15, 2019.

Deputies used a forensic examination from the Children’s Advocacy Center to build their case against Hallbrook.

Assistant Solicitor Adrienne Barry said they used victim testimony, testimony from a family member of the victim and an expert in child sex abuse to prove her case.

Hallbrook will serve 85 percent of Circuit Judge Keith Kelly’s prison sentence before he is eligible for release.

Hallbrook will also have his name added to the Sex Offender Registry.