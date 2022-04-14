ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was sentenced Thursday to 50 years in prison for shooting and killing a man in Anderson County.

According to the Tenth Judicial Circuit, a jury convicted Keland Alexander Hailey of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime following a week-long trial.

We previously reported that Hailey entered the apartment of Patricia Thomas on November 11, 2019, and shot and killed Korey Harrison, 38, of Anderson.

The judge also sentenced Hailey to a concurrent five years for the possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime charge.