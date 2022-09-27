PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to seven years in prison for child sex crimes in Pickens County.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, the Special Victim Unit began an investigation in September of 2021 into allegations of criminal solicitation of a minor involving a registered sex offender Avery Lee Cooper Smith, 23.

Detectives received information that Smith was knowingly sharing explicit messages to an underage juvenile via a social media platform called Snapchat.

When questioned by detectives, Smith admitted to sending sexual material to an underage child using various social media sites. Smith was arrested and charged in October of 2021.

On Sept. 15, Smith pleaded guilty to criminal solicitation of a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and sex offender registry violation.

Smith will serve sevens year in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.