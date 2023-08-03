GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to prison for dealing drugs in Greenwood County.

According to the Eighth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Rekeem Ledell Ware, 35, of McCormick, was found guilty of driving under suspension, giving false information to law enforcement, possession of cocaine, and trafficking methamphetamine, 28 grams or more.

In November of 2020, deputies with the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with a suspended license plate.

Ware originally gave the name of another individual to deputies. However, deputies saw the picture on his license did not match.

Deputies asked Ware to get out of the vehicle and began a search. During the search, deputies located a bag containing about 8 grams of cocaine, more than 180 pills that later tested positive for methamphetamine, an open package of small ziplock bags, and a set of digital scales.

A judge sentenced Ware to 15 years in prison.