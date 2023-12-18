RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to life in prison for a deadly shooting in Rutherford County.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies opened an investigation after they received information that Daryl Jamichael Price was shot by a Delarrio Laquone Goode.

The investigation lasted for several weeks.

Investigators were able to track Goode in Cobb County, Georgia and arrested with the Cobb County Police Department.

Deputies said Goode was attempting to create a new identity for himself in Georgia.

A few days after Goode’s arrest, investigators were able to locate Price’s body in a secluded area of Rutherford County.

After the investigation, deputies learned that Goode planned to rob Price during a drug deal.

During the robbery Goode shot Price, who died as a result of the gunshot wound. Price’s body was carried in a car for a day before Goode dumped his body in a secluded area. Goode then fled to Georgia where he was apprehended.

On Dec. 5 a jury convicted Goode of first degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison, without the possibility of Parole.