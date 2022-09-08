POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2016 murder of a truck driver in Polk County.

A jury found 29-year-old Kwame Fernanders guilty Wednesday of first degree murder and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Court records showed that Fernanders along with two others were parked in a stolen car alongside a truck on a highway ramp on March 31, 2016 when he asked the truck’s driver for directions before shooting him.

The truck driver, 51-year-old Destry Horne of Lilesville, NC, was found when his truck rolled backwards into another truck which had stopped for a safety check.

Fernanders along with two others were arrested following a crime spree in Florida.

District Attorney R. Andrew Murray said testimony from Fernanders’ 18-year-old girlfriend, who was present for the murder and the crime spree, was crucial to the trial.

Fernanders was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.