GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been sentenced to life in prison for attempted murder and gun charges in Greenville County.

According to the Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, William Lykis McKinney, 44, was found guilty of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime.

We previously reported McKinney arrived at 1705 White Horse Road, formally known as Club Dolce, on July 4, 2020.

Security footage showed that McKinney was holding a gun, so club security started watching him closely. McKinney approached a group of people outside the club, holding his gun.

Multiple witnesses said that club security gave McKinney multiple opportunities for McKinney to take his hands out of his pockets and drop the gun.

However, McKinney refused and shot a club security guard three times in the upper and lower torso regions, nearly killing the victim, the solicitor’s office said.

McKinney ran from the scene and got into a getaway vehicle that was nearby.

He then led police on a high-speed chase ending at a dead end where he was arrested by deputies.