ENOREE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Office of Seventh Circuit Solicitor has announced that a man has been sentenced to life in prison after he killed a man and burned his body in 2021.

According to officials, Timothy Joseph McKinney, 38, was tried and found guilty of murder on Thursday. Mckinney was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In May of 2021, deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office were called to

assist firefighters responding to a fire in a wooded area near Parker Road and

Reeves Street in Enoree.

Deputies discovered a burned body had been wrapped in a rug in the fire. A forensic autopsy identified the victim as Travis “T.J.” McCall of Enoree and determined his cause of death was wounds to the neck and strangulation.

The blood found in McKinney’s home went through DNA testing and was confirmed to be McCall’s blood. Additionally, witness statements and video evidence linked McKinney to the murder of McCall.

Assistant Solicitors Jennifer Jordan and James Bales prosecuted McKinney.

Assistant Solicitor Bales remarked, “The strong work by law enforcement provided the tools we needed to seek justice for Travis. We know this guilty verdict does not decrease the loss felt by Travis’ family and friends, but we hope it provides them with a sense of closure and justice.”