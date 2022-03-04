ABBEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An Abbeville man was sentenced to prison Thursday in connection to a 2019 shooting that left a man paralyzed.

According to the 8th Circuit Solicitor, Reginald De’Aron Campbell, 24, of Abbeville, convicted by a jury of assault and battery, high and aggravated in nature and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The verdict was decided Thursday following the jurors’ deliberation Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said on December 28, 2019, people gathered Wings 101, located on the square in Abbeville, to watch the Clemson-Ohio State College football playoff game. During the night, Campbell and some friends exchanged words with a man at the bar.

Just after midnight, people began spilling onto the sidewalk and a fight broke out involving Campbell and his friends and the man at the bar. The victim, who was an innocent bystander attempting to break up the fight, was blindside punched by Campbell and slammed into a brick wall.

The solicitor’s office said the victim’s head hit the brick hall and he slumped onto Campbell as both fell to the ground. Seconds later, Campbell pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the abdomen from close range. The bullet damaged the victims’ spine and left him paralyzed.

Campbell was initially charged with attempted murder, officials said. However, the jury returned the guilty verdict on the lesser included offense of assault and battery and high and aggravated in nature.

The judge sentenced Campbell to 14 years in prison on the assault charge and five years in prison on the weapons charge with the sentences running at the same time.