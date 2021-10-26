Man sentenced to prison for 2020 stabbing in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The District Attorney for Buncombe County said a man has been sentenced to 90-120 months in prison for a 2020 stabbing in Asheville.

Larry Holmes, 41 of Asheville, pleaded guilty Monday to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

We previously reported that Asheville officers responded at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, to a report of a stabbing on Patton Avenue in the downtown area near Western Carolina Rescue Ministries.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found the victim suffering from a life-threatening stab wound to his neck.

APD officers were able to obtain security footage from the Rescue Ministries that identified Holmes as being on scene at the time of the assault. The surveillance video showed the victim and Holmes engaged in a short argument near the Rescue Ministries, and showed the suspect suddenly stab the victim in the neck.

Officers located and arrested Holmes several blocks away the same day. Upon his arrest, officers found a knife attached to Holmes’ pants at the hip and immediately noticed blood on the knife.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was treated for a single stab wound to the throat. The victim was able to make a complete recovery.